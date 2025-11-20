BREAKING: SIA Raids Kashmir Times Office in Jammu

New Delhi: In an early morning raid on Thursday, the Jammu and Kashmir Police’s State Investigation Agency (SIA) carried out a major raid in Jammu, seizing a cache of weapons that included AK ammunition, pistol rounds, and grenade levers. Following the raid, SIA officials interrogated the handler of Kashmir Times, who was initially taken to another location before being brought back to the newspaper’s office. The editors, Anuradha Bhasin and Parbodh Jamwal, are both in the US at the moment

The raids were linked to an FIR filed under the UAPA, which alleges the circulation of content that could pose a threat to national sovereignty and public order. The investigation remains active, with the SIA continuing its probe.

Kashmir Times – The Legacy

The Kashmir Times was established in 1954 as the oldest English-language daily newspaper from Jammu and Kashmir by Anuradha Bhasin's father, Ved Bhasin. Since 2023, the media firm has switched to a digital multimedia format, which replaced the previous print edition.

Anuradha Bhasin was also the petitioner in the landmark Anuradha Bhasin vs. Union of India case, in which the Supreme Court issued a judgement calling for internet shutdowns only for a temporary duration.

