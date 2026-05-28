Updated 28 May 2026 at 15:27 IST BREAKING: Siddaramaiah Resigns As Karnataka CM, Names DK Shivakumar As Successor; Congress Power Tussle Ends Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday officially submitted his resignation to the Governor’s office at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru, bringing the Congress leadership tussle to an end. Siddaramaiah confirmed that the party high command directed him to step down and announced that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will take over as the next Chief Minister. The outgoing CM, accompanied by Shivakumar and Home Minister G Parameshwara, said he would 'abide by the high command'.