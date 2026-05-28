BREAKING: Siddaramaiah Resigns As Karnataka CM, Names DK Shivakumar As Successor; Congress Power Tussle Ends
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday officially submitted his resignation to the Governor’s office at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru, bringing the Congress leadership tussle to an end. Siddaramaiah confirmed that the party high command directed him to step down and announced that Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar will take over as the next Chief Minister. The outgoing CM, accompanied by Shivakumar and Home Minister G Parameshwara, said he would 'abide by the high command'.
- India News
- 1 min read
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Thursday officially resigned from his post, formally ending weeks of intense speculation over a leadership transition in the Congress government.
The resignation was submitted to the Governor’s office at Lok Bhavan in Bengaluru around 3 PM. Since Karnataka Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot is currently out of station, Governor’s Secretary Prabhushankar received the resignation letter on his behalf.
Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara accompanied Siddaramaiah during the submission of his resignation, underscoring the Congress party’s attempt to project unity amid the high-stakes power transition.
Shortly after submitting the resignation, Siddaramaiah left Lok Bhavan and confirmed that he had stepped down following directions from the Congress high command.
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Addressing a press conference shortly after submitting his resignation, Siddaramaiah said, “I have submitted my resignation to the Governor’s office. The Governor is not in town. The resignation letter has been submitted to the Secretary of the Governor.”
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