BREAKING: SIT to Probe Alleged Sexual Assault of Anna University Student

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Saturday ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising three senior IPS officers to investigate the alleged sexual assault of a 19-year-old engineering student at Anna University. The incident, which took place on December 23, has sparked outrage and calls for swift justice.

HC Orders SIT and Compensation

The bench of Justices SM Subramaniam and V Lakshminarayan expressed grave concern over the handling of the case and directed the Tamil Nadu government to pay an interim compensation of ₹25 lakh to the survivor. The court criticized the police for revealing the survivor’s identity in the first information report (FIR) published on the police website, terming it a ‘serious lapse.'

The court also instructed the Tamil Nadu Police to provide protection to the second-year student and her family, emphasizing the need for their safety during the investigation process.

National Commission for Women Steps In

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has formed a fact-finding committee to probe the incident. The NCW stated it would examine the circumstances leading to the assault and the authorities' response, ensuring accountability at every level.

According to the police, the survivor was sitting with her male friend in an open area on the Anna University campus on Monday evening when an unidentified man approached them. The man allegedly threatened the survivor and sexually assaulted her before fleeing the scene.

The survivor lodged a complaint with the police on December 23, detailing the traumatic incident. A case has been registered under relevant sections at the Kotturpuram All Women Police Station, and investigations are underway.

Arrest and Ongoing Investigation

Police confirmed that one person has been arrested in connection with the case. However, the investigation is ongoing to ascertain further details and ensure all perpetrators are brought to justice.

The High Court pulled up the state government and police for lapses in handling the case, particularly the public disclosure of the survivor’s identity. The judges underscored the need for sensitivity in dealing with such cases and called for systemic reforms to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Public Outrage and Campus Safety Concerns