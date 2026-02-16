BREAKING: Six Charred To Death, Several Feared Trapped As Massive Fire Engulfs Industrial Unit In Rajasthan’s Bhiwadi | Image: Republic

Bhiwadi: At least half a dozen workers were killed in a fire that broke out on Monday morning in the Khuskheda Industrial Area of Bhiwadi in Rajasthan’s Khairthal-Tijara district.

The blaze erupted at 9.22 am at plot number G-1-118B in a private industrial unit located in the Khuskheda industrial belt. According to officials, the RIICO Fire Brigade received information about the incident from the police control room and rushed multiple fire tenders to the spot.

Eyewitnesses said the fire spread rapidly within minutes, engulfing large portions of the unit before workers could escape. Preliminary reports indicate that nearly six workers died on the spot due to severe burn injuries. The intensity of the blaze was such that several bodies were recovered in a skeleton-like condition, as per the video footage from the accident site.

The police, district administration officials, fire brigade teams, rescue personnel and medical teams immediately reached the site. The area has now been cordoned off and extensive relief and rescue operations are underway. The injured workers have been shifted to nearby hospitals for treatment. Their condition is yet to be officially confirmed.

Authorities have launched a probe to ascertain the cause of the fire. Initial suspicions point towards a possible industrial or electrical fault, though officials have not ruled out any angle.

The district administration has indicated that a magisterial inquiry will be conducted into the incident to determine responsibility and possible lapses in safety measures.

