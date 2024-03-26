×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 26th, 2024 at 19:13 IST

'Fight Will Continue': Sonam Wangchuk Ends His 21-day Hunger Strike Over Statehood For Ladakh

Wangchuk, a renowned education reformist, Wangchuk was on 'climate fast' in sub-zero temperatures since March 6.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Sonam Wangchuk
Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 21-dayy hunger strike | Image:@X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 21-day hunger strike on Tuesday. For the unversed, Wangchuk, a renowned education reformist was on 'climate fast' in sub-zero temperatures since March 6. "I will continue to fight for constitutional safeguards for Ladakh and people's political rights," Wangchuk said after ending his hunger strike.

Earlier in the day, he had made a fresh appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfil promises made to the people. In video messages shared on X, a frail-looking Wangchuk called on the people of Ladakh to use their franchise "very carefully" this time in the interest of the nation.  

Advertisement

Reminding PM Modi of the promises made by the BJP in its election manifestoes, Wangchuk said Modi is a devotee of Lord Ram and should follow his teaching of 'pran jaye par vachan na jaye' (one may lose their life, but must not break their promise).

Advertisement

"While India is the mother of democracy, we citizens have a very special power. We are the kingmakers, we can compel a government to change their ways or change the government if that doesn't work. Let us remember to use our ballot power very carefully this time in the interest of the nation," said Wangchuk, whose life inspired Aamir Khan's character Rancho in Bollywood blockbuster "3 Idiots".

Over the past 20 days, Wangchuk said, around 60,000 of Ladakh's 3 lakh residents have participated in the hunger strike demonstrating their pain but "no word came from this government". 

Advertisement

"We are trying to remind and awaken the consciousness of our Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to safeguard the fragile ecosystem of Himalayan mountains in Ladakh and the unique indigenous tribal cultures that thrive here. We do not think of Modi and Amit (Shah) as just politicians, we would rather like to think of them as statesmen and for that they will have to show some character and some farsightedness," the climate activist had said. 

Advertisement

Published March 26th, 2024 at 18:57 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Baltimore Key Bridge

All Indians in Bridge

a minute ago
Strict Action On Those Involved In Kerala Cooperative Bank Irregularities: PM Modi to BJP candidate

Strict Action

2 minutes ago
CSK vs GT

IPL 2024 LIVE BLOG

3 minutes ago
Congress tries to downplay Supriya Shrinate’s remark on Kangana Ranaut

Congress on Shrinate

3 minutes ago
SpiceJet

SpiceJet settlement

7 minutes ago
Women's wealth trends

Women's wealth trends

8 minutes ago
Akasa Air announces flight operations from Noida Airport

Akasa Air Mumbai-Doha

9 minutes ago
PM Modi to address rally in Meerut

India News Live

10 minutes ago
Mumbai overtakes Beijing as Asia's billionaire capital with 92 billionaires

Asia billionaire capital

12 minutes ago
Harry Brook (ENG) maintains a strong average of 62.15, playing 12 matches from 2022-2023.

Harry Brook returns

13 minutes ago
Aster DM Healthcare

PE firm to sell stake

16 minutes ago
Workers moving the body of one of the victims of the doomsday cult at a funeral home in Kenya.

Kenya Doomsday Cult

17 minutes ago
SS Rajamouli Son SS Karthikeya

Ram Charan-Sukumar Film

17 minutes ago
arrested

Army Jawan, Wife Held

20 minutes ago
LA Times Layoffs

400 Employees SACKED by T

21 minutes ago
Places to Visit in West Bengal

West Bengal Tourist Spots

23 minutes ago
Mumbai

Hurun Global Rich List

27 minutes ago
YouTube Took Down Over 2.2 mn Videos In India Over Community Norm Violation Between Oct-Dec

YouTube Took Down Over

27 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. BJP's Kabir Shankar Bose Faces Former Father-in-Law Kalyan Banerjee

    Lok Sabha Elections9 hours ago

  2. Not Veer Savarkar Or Madgaon Express, THIS Movie Ruled BO On Holi

    Entertainment10 hours ago

  3. 'My Janmabhoomi Has Called Me Back': Kangana Ranaut After BJP Ticket

    Lok Sabha Elections21 hours ago

  4. Virat Kohli's reaction to Shikhar Dhawan's doppelganger is all hearts

    Sports a day ago

  5. Randeep Hooda-Lin Laishram Celebrate First Holi Post Marriage | Photo

    Entertainmenta day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo