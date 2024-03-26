Advertisement

New Delhi: Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 21-day hunger strike on Tuesday. For the unversed, Wangchuk, a renowned education reformist was on 'climate fast' in sub-zero temperatures since March 6. "I will continue to fight for constitutional safeguards for Ladakh and people's political rights," Wangchuk said after ending his hunger strike.

Earlier in the day, he had made a fresh appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fulfil promises made to the people. In video messages shared on X, a frail-looking Wangchuk called on the people of Ladakh to use their franchise "very carefully" this time in the interest of the nation.

21st Day OF MY #CLIMATEFAST

350 people slept in - 10 °C. 5000 people in the day here.

But still not a word from the government.

We need statesmen of integrity, farsightedness & wisdom in this country & not just shortsighted characterless politicians. And I very much hope that… pic.twitter.com/X06OmiG2ZG — Sonam Wangchuk (@Wangchuk66) March 26, 2024

Reminding PM Modi of the promises made by the BJP in its election manifestoes, Wangchuk said Modi is a devotee of Lord Ram and should follow his teaching of 'pran jaye par vachan na jaye' (one may lose their life, but must not break their promise).

"While India is the mother of democracy, we citizens have a very special power. We are the kingmakers, we can compel a government to change their ways or change the government if that doesn't work. Let us remember to use our ballot power very carefully this time in the interest of the nation," said Wangchuk, whose life inspired Aamir Khan's character Rancho in Bollywood blockbuster "3 Idiots".

Over the past 20 days, Wangchuk said, around 60,000 of Ladakh's 3 lakh residents have participated in the hunger strike demonstrating their pain but "no word came from this government".

"We are trying to remind and awaken the consciousness of our Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to safeguard the fragile ecosystem of Himalayan mountains in Ladakh and the unique indigenous tribal cultures that thrive here. We do not think of Modi and Amit (Shah) as just politicians, we would rather like to think of them as statesmen and for that they will have to show some character and some farsightedness," the climate activist had said.