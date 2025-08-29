Updated 29 August 2025 at 18:37 IST
SpiceJet Delhi–Srinagar Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Mid-Air Technical Snag
SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Srinagar made an emergency landing after experiencing a mid-air technical snag.
- India News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Breaking News: SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Srinagar made an emergency landing after experiencing a mid-air technical snag over Jammu and Kashmir’s Banihal Pass, causing panic among passengers. The aircraft landed safely at Srinagar airport with 205 passengers onboard.
SpiceJet Delhi–Srinagar Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Mid-Air Technical Snag
A SpiceJet flight operating from Delhi to Srinagar, SpiceJet SG 385, made safe landing with 205 passengers onboard at Srinagar airport on Friday, 29 August after facing a mid-air technical snag. The incident happened while the aircraft was flying over Jammu and Kashmir’s Banihal Pass, where passengers reportedly experienced a sudden drop in altitude, triggering panic on board.
Despite the scare, the flight landed safely at Srinagar airport, and no injuries were reported. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has been notified, and a technical inspection of the aircraft is underway to determine the cause of the issue.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Rishi Shukla
Published On: 29 August 2025 at 17:07 IST