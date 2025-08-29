Breaking News: SpiceJet flight from Delhi to Srinagar made an emergency landing after experiencing a mid-air technical snag over Jammu and Kashmir’s Banihal Pass, causing panic among passengers. The aircraft landed safely at Srinagar airport with 205 passengers onboard.

SpiceJet Delhi–Srinagar Flight Makes Emergency Landing After Mid-Air Technical Snag

A SpiceJet flight operating from Delhi to Srinagar, SpiceJet SG 385, made safe landing with 205 passengers onboard at Srinagar airport on Friday, 29 August after facing a mid-air technical snag. The incident happened while the aircraft was flying over Jammu and Kashmir’s Banihal Pass, where passengers reportedly experienced a sudden drop in altitude, triggering panic on board.