Full Emergency At Mumbai Airport As SpiceJet Flight Lands Without Outer Wheel

Mumbai: An outer wheel of a Mumbai-bound SpiceJet aircraft fell off during take-off at Kandla airport in Gujarat on Friday. The pilots declared a full emergency while landing at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). All departures were put on hold till 5 pm after the emergency was declared around 3.30 pm.

The aircraft, which had 80 people on board, landed safely in Mumbai.

The airlines will submit a report to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) by the end of the day on Friday.

Confirming the incident, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, "On September 12, an outer wheel of a SpiceJet Q400 aircraft operating from Kandla to Mumbai was found at the runway after take-off. The aircraft continued its journey to Mumbai and landed safely. Following a smooth landing, the aircraft taxied to the terminal under its own power, and all passengers disembarked normally."

The aircraft landed on the back wheel after dumping fuel. The ATC had informed the pilot about the missing wheel after which the pilot informed on the emergency helpline number 20 minutes before landing.

At the Mumbai airport, the nose wheel of the SpiceJet plane was found missing. Sources in the DGCA said maintenance clearance to the aircraft was given at the Kandla airport before take-off.