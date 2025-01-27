sb.scorecardresearch
Published 15:43 IST, January 27th 2025

BREAKING: Sridhar Vembu Steps Down As CEO of Zoho Corp

Sridhar Vembu stepped down as the CEO of the software firm on Monday and assumed the role of 'Chief Scientist'.

New Delhi, India: Founder of Zoho Corp, Sridhar Vembu stepped down as the CEO of the software firm on Monday and assumed the role of 'Chief Scientist'. 

"A new chapter begins today. In view of the various challenges and opportunities facing us, including recent major developments in AI, it has been decided that it is best that I should focus full time on R&D initiatives, along with pursuing my personal rural development mission," he wrote on X.

Updated 15:43 IST, January 27th 2025