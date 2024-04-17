Updated April 16th, 2024 at 13:22 IST
Srinagar: 6 Dead as Boat Carrying Students Capsizes in Jhelum River, 3 Still Missing, Rescue Ops On
The SDRF team has been deployed to carry out the rescue operation.
- India
- 1 min read
Jammu: At least six people were killed whereas three others went missing after a boat carrying 19 individuals, including students, capsized into Jhelum river in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir, in the early hours on Tuesday.
Soon after the tragedy struck, the SDRF team was deployed to carry out the rescue operation. Army has also been roped in to join the rescue operation along with SDRF.
So far, 10 people have been rescued and admitted to SMHS Hospital in Srinagar. Efforts are underway to trace the missing ones.
According to sources, most of the passengers on board were school going students.
The Jhelum River at Ram Munshi Bagh in Srinagar expected to surpass the flood alarm level soon.
Meanwhile, schools will remain shut in Kupwara district due to heavy rainfall and avalanche warning. The school closure order was issued by the Deputy Commissioner.
Published April 16th, 2024 at 09:54 IST