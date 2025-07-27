Breaking: Stampede at Mansa Devi Temple in Haridwar; 6 Dead

Breaking News: At least six people were killed and several others injured in a tragic stampede at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar on Sunday. The incident occurred after an overwhelming crowd gathered at the popular hilltop shrine, leading to chaos and panic among the devotees.

Confirming the incident, Garhwal Division Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey told news agency ANI, “Six people have died in a stampede after a huge crowd gathered at the Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar. I am leaving for the spot. A detailed report of the incident is awaited.”

According to officials, a sudden surge in the number of pilgrims caused confusion, triggering the stampede. As soon as news of the incident reached authorities, police and administrative teams rushed to the site to take control of the situation and assist the injured.

Rescue and relief operations are currently in progress following the deadly stampede at Mansa Devi temple in Haridwar. Authorities are working to identify the victims and investigate the cause, with initial suspicions pointing towards possible electrocution.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed profound sorrow over the incident. In a post on X, he wrote, "The news of a stampede at Haridwar’s Mansa Devi temple is extremely saddening. SDRF, local police and other rescue teams are on-site and engaged in relief and rescue operations."

He further added, "I am in constant touch with the local administration and closely monitoring the situation. I pray to Mata Rani for the well-being of all devotees."