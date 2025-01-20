Published 11:43 IST, January 20th 2025
Supreme Court Halts Criminal Proceedings Against Rahul Gandhi in Defamation Case
In a major relief for Rahul Gandhi, the Supreme Court has halted criminal proceedings in trail court against him in defamation case over remarks on Amit Shah.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday stayed trial court proceedings against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a criminal defamation case filed against him for alleged defamatory remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
Naveen Jha, a BJP worker, had filed the case against Gandhi in 2019 for his alleged remarks against Shah.
During one of his public speeches in Chaibasa before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Gandhi had allegedly referred to Shah as a “murderer”.
A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued notice to the Jharkhand government and the BJP leader while seeking their response on Gandhi's appeal.
Gandhi has challenged the Jharkhand High Court order, which rejected his petition to quash proceedings against him in a trial court in connection with the complaint.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 11:43 IST, January 20th 2025