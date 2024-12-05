BREAKING: Supreme Court Lifts GRAP-4 Curbs in Delhi-NCR as AQI Improves, GRAP-2 Measures to Stay

Supreme Court allows lifting of GRAP-4 curbs in Delhi-NCR following AQI improvement, but GRAP-2 measures will remain in place. | Image: PTI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday allowed the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to lift the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) Stage 4 restrictions in Delhi-NCR, following improvements in air quality. However, Stage 2 of GRAP will continue to remain in force to ensure sustained pollution control measures.

The court's decision comes as the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the region showed signs of improvement, prompting the CAQM to recommend easing the most stringent measures under GRAP-4. These measures included halting non-essential construction and demolition activities and restricting the movement of diesel-powered vehicles.