BREAKING: Supreme Court Takes Suo Motu Cognisance Of Aravalli Hills Destruction, CJI-Led Bench To Hear Case On Monday

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is set to hear the case regarding the protection of the Aravalli hills on Monday. The Top Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the case amidst growing concern among environmentalists and locals, who fear that the hills are being ravaged by unchecked mining and urbanisation. The Aravalli range, which stretches across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat, is one of the oldest mountain systems in the world and plays a crucial role in maintaining ecological balance.

The Supreme Court's decision to take up the case suo motu reflects the gravity of the situation, which comes after a massive outrage among the environmentalists and locals. Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice Suryakant will lead the vacation bench hearing the case. Following the decision, the environmentalists have expressed hopes that the SC will deliver a verdict that prioritises the conservation of the Aravalli hills and puts an end to destructive mining practices.

The environmentalists have been speaking out loud against unchecked mining to protect the Aravalli hills, which are not just a natural wonder, but also a vital source of livelihood for the locals. The hills are home to several sacred groves, burial grounds, and hill deities, which are an integral part of local culture and tradition. Additionally, the hills are also home to numerous wildlife species. However, the increasing threat of mining and urbanisation has put their existence at risk.

Controversy Surrounding The Aravalli Hills

The controversy surrounding the Aravalli hills began after the Supreme Court accepted a government committee's definition of the hills, which restricted protection to landforms rising more than 100 metres above local relief. The environmentalists stated that the given definition is too narrow and will leave 90% of the Aravalli range unprotected.

They claimed that the government's move is an attempt to open up the hills to mining and other destructive activities. On the other hand, the government has maintained that the new definition is aimed at promoting sustainable mining practices and ensuring the conservation of the Aravalli hills.

Earlier, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav had assured that the government is committed to protecting the Aravalli range and has taken steps to ban new mining leases until a comprehensive management plan is finalised. His statement came up after a massive outrage over the decision among the locals and the environmentalists across the nation.