BREAKING: Suspected Explosion Reported At Army Installation In Poonch's Surankote Area

Poonch: A suspected explosion was reported near an Army installation in the Surankote area of Poonch district on Monday evening. According to reports, the incident occurred inside the Army installation, and senior officials, including FSL teams, were rushed to the spot to investigate the matter.

If sources are to be believed, one Army jawan has sustained burn injuries in the incident.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be determined, and the security forces are gathering more information about the incident. The area has been cordoned off, and a thorough search operation is underway to identify any possible threats. The Army and police are working together to investigate the incident and determine the extent of the damage.

The Surankote area has experienced heightened security concerns in recent times, with terrorist activities reported in the region. The security forces have been conducting aggressive operations against terrorists, their over-ground workers, and sympathizers. The incident comes amid a surge in terrorist activities in the Jammu division, including districts of Poonch, Rajouri, Doda, Kathua, Kishtwar, Reasi, and Udhampur.