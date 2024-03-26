Advertisement

New Delhi: Swami Smaranananda, the 16th president of the Ramakrishna Mission, died on Tuesday night at the age of 95 due to age-related ailments. The monk was admitted to Ramakrishna Mission Seva Pratishthan on January 29 due to a pre-existing urinary tract infection. His condition worsened, leading to respiratory failure, and he had to be placed on a ventilator on March 3.

"Srimat Swami Smarananandaji Maharaj, most revered President Maharaj of the Ramakrishna Math & Ramakrishna Mission attained Mahasamadhi today at 8.14 pm," the statement by Ramakrishna Mission read. For the unversed, he assumed the presidency in 2017, as confirmed by the RK Mission in a statement.

Advertisement

PM Modi Pays Tribute

Expressing grief over Smaranananda's demise, PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Srimat Swami Smaranananda ji Maharaj, the revered President of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission dedicated his life to spirituality and service. He left an indelible mark on countless hearts and minds. His compassion and wisdom will continue to inspire generations. I had a very close relation with him over the years. I recall my visit to Belur Math in 2020 when I had interacted with him. A few weeks ago in Kolkata, I had also visited the hospital and enquired about his health. My thoughts are with the countless devotees of the Belur Math. Om Shanti”.

Advertisement

Srimat Swami Smaranananda ji Maharaj, the revered President of Ramakrishna Math and Ramakrishna Mission dedicated his life to spirituality and service. He left an indelible mark on countless hearts and minds. His compassion and wisdom will continue to inspire generations.



I had… pic.twitter.com/lK1mYKbKQt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 26, 2024

In her tribute on X, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tweeted, "Deeply saddened at the news of the demise tonight of Srimat Swami Smarananandaji Maharaj, the Revered President of the Ramakrishna Math and Mission. This great monk during his lifetime has given spiritual leadership to the world order of the Ramakrishnaites and remains the source of solace for millions of devotees across the globe. I convey my deepest condolence to all his fellow monks, followers and devotees.