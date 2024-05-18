Advertisement

New Delhi: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal's medico-legal report on Saturday has revealed that she sustained injuries in multiple areas of her body, including some internal injuries. Earlier on Friday, Maliwal underwent a medical check-up at AIIMS and medical treatment for three hours at AIIMS, highlighting the severity of her condition.

Meanwhile, the former Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief has also alleged that the CCTV cameras installed at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's residence were being tampered with. Taking to the microblogging site X on Friday night, Maliwal said, "I have received information that now these people are tampering with the CCTV of the house." She also tagged Delhi Police in her post.

A team of Delhi Police, led by Additional DCP Delhi North, Civil Lines Police Station SHO, and a team of forensic officials, did a probe at the CM's residence on Friday evening for scene recreation. Maliwal was also called there as part of the investigation into the alleged assault on her. The team of Delhi Police officials reached the chief minister's residence around 4.45 pm and reportedly investigate on the matter there till midnight.

In the FIR filed by the AAP MP, Maliwal has alleged that CM Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar has slapped her 7-8 times, pounced on her, dragged her and repeatedly kicked her in her stomach and pelvis area. "I pushed him away with my legs. At that time, he pounced on me, brutally dragged and deliberately pulled my shirt up," the FIR read. “After that, Bibhav Kumar did not relent and attacked me by kicking me in my chest, stomach and pelvis area with his legs”, she claimed.

Countering Maliwal's FIR, Kejriwal's aide Kumar has also filed a complaint with the Delhi Police saying the AAP MP breached the security of CM's residence and tried to "create a ruckus and assault" him on May 13. He also claimed that the former Delhi Commission for Women chairperson was "trying to falsely implicate" him in an effort to "create undue pressure".

In the complaint filed via an e-mail to the Civil Lines Police Station SHO, Bibhav Kumar alleged that after Maliwal made "false claims of having an appointment so as to gain entry into the CM's residence" and "forcefully and illegally trespassed into the premises" and verbally abused him saying, "Tumhari himmat kaise hui ek MP ko rokne ki. Tumhari aukat kya hai. (How dare you stop an MP. What is your status)?”

Amidst fast-paced developments during the day, a mobile phone video surfaced online in which Maliwal was seen sitting in a sofa at the CM's house and guards were trying to convince her to leave. She can be heard insisting on calling the police. Responding to the video, the police said they were aware of it but yet to verify its authenticity.

