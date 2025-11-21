Dramatic Videos Capture Tejas Fighter Jet Crash In Dubai Air Show, Pilot Dies

New Delhi: A Tejas fighter jet of the Indian Air Force crashed during a demonstration at the Dubai Air Show on Friday afternoon, killing the pilot. The indigenous HAL-built aircraft went down around 2:10 pm local time while executing an aerial manoeuvre, sending thick black smoke into the sky near the airport and causing panic among spectators.

In an official statement, the Indian Air Force confirmed the pilot’s death, saying, “An IAF Tejas aircraft met with an accident during an aerial display at Dubai Air Show, today. The pilot sustained fatal injuries in the accident. IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief.”

Preliminary assessments and video footage indicate the pilot was unable to eject, as no parachute deployment or ejection seat activation was visible. Experts believe the low altitude below 500 feet made ejection impossible.

Footage from the event shows the Tejas entering a steep climb or roll before abruptly stalling and descending uncontrollably. The aircraft nosedived into the ground and exploded into a fireball, followed by intense flames and smoke. Emergency response teams, including firefighters, quickly reached the site and extinguished the blaze using water jets.

Advertisement



Caught on Cam: Seconds Before Tejas Nosedives

Second Crash in Two Years

The latest crash of a Tejas fighter jet at the Dubai Air Show has drawn sharp attention, marking the second accident involving the indigenous aircraft in less than two years. In March 2024, a Tejas fighter went down in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer, the first crash in the aircraft’s 23-year history since its maiden test flight in 2001. The pilot ejected safely in that incident.

Tejas’ Debut over Kartavya Path

Back in 2017, Tejas made its maiden appearance in the Republic Day flypast, leading the fleet of fighter aircraft after a hiatus of two decades since Marut's participation in the 1980s and 90s.

Advertisement

The lightweight, supersonic, multi-role single-seat fighter, led by Group Captain Madhav Rangachari, flew in 'Vic' formation, highlighting its agility and prowess. Inducted into the Indian Air Force's 45 Squadron 'Flying Daggers' in July of the previous year, Tejas marked a significant milestone in India's pursuit of indigenous defence capabilities.

India's Strategem with Tejas