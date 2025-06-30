Telangana Factory Blast: PM Modi Announces ₹2 Lakh Ex-gratia

Updated 30 June 2025 at 16:16 IST
Breaking News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ex-gratia of ₹2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the Telangana factory blast.
PM also announced ₹50,000 for the injured, from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF).
Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy at a factory in Sangareddy, Telangana, PM Modi shared a tweet.
The tragic explosion occurred at the Sigachi Pharma chemical factory in Sangareddy district, claiming at least eight lives and injuring over two dozen others.
Published 30 June 2025 at 16:09 IST