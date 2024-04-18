At least one person was killed as terrorists opened fire late Wednesday evening in the Anantnag region of Jammu and Kashmir. | Image:Republic Digitasl

Srinagar: At least one person was killed as terrorists opened fire late Wednesday evening in the Anantnag region of Jammu and Kashmir, Republic has learnt. The deceased has been identified as Raju Shah, a resident of Bihar, who was working in Anantnag as a street vendor (Pakora/snacks seller), police said.

Confirming the attack at Jablipora Bijbehera in Anantnag, a senior J&K police officer told Republic that the 36-year-old was evacuated to hospital for treatment where he later succumbed to grievous injuries. According to initial reports, the TRF terror outfit carried out the deadly attack.

The joint security forces have a launched cordon and search operation in the area and further investigation is underway.

Here is what we know so far:

Gunshots were heard late Wednesday evening at Jablipora in Bijbhera of Anantnag, South Kashmir.

On specific Intelligence input, a joint operation was launched by the Indian Army and the Jammu and Kashmir Police on 17 April at Naina, Bijbehara in Anantnag.

Two suspected individuals - identified as Sameer Ah dar R/o Sangam and Waseem ah wani R/o Shopian – have been apprehended, so far.

One Weapon, a hand grenade and other war-like stores have been recovered during the joint operation.

An FIR (No.82/24) has been been registered in the Sangam police station and an investigation is underway in this regard.

Meanwhile, condemning the killing of a non-local in the Valley this evening, Jammu and Kashmir BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said, "Strongly condemn the brutal killing of Bihar resident Raja Shah, who was earning his livelihood at Bijbehara in Ananatnag. Such acts reflect frustration of adversaries and these acts will in no way revive election boycott politics in Kashmir. Urge police to track down the killers of this innocent man and punish them sternly".

Strongly condemning the “senseless act of violence”, former chief minister and Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) Chairman Ghulam Nabi Azad took to social media platform ‘X’, and wished “a speedy recovery to the injured”.

Strongly condemn the tragic Bijbehara attack in which a non local named Raja Shah, of Bihar lost his life in this senseless act of violence. Wishing a speedy recovery to the injured. This must end, people want peace but militants don't want peace. We must stand together against… — Ghulam Nabi Azad (@ghulamnazad)

“This must end, people want peace but militants don't want peace. We must stand together against this act!”, Azad wrote in a post on ‘X’.

JKNC President Farooq Abdullah and VP Omar Abdullah expressed “shock and sadness” over the killing and "vehemently condemned" the attack while emphasizing that "such acts of terror hinder peace in J&K".

JKNC President Dr. Farooq Abdullah and VP @OmarAbdullah express shock and sadness at the news of Rajshah Ji's death, who succumbed to grievous injuries after being shot at in Bijbehara today. They vehemently condemn the attack, emphasizing that such acts of terror hinder peace in… — JKNC (@JKNC_)

Notably, the attack took place in the same district from where the National Conference (NC) candidate Mian Altaf and the People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti are due to file their nomination papers before the DC Anantnag tomorrow.