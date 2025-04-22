Hindu Tourist Killed as Lashkar Offshoot Carries Out Deadly Terror Attack In Pahalgam | Top Developments

Pahalgam Terror Attack: A tourist was killed and several others were injured when suspected terrorists opened fire in the Pahalgam area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Tuesday.

According to officials, the attack occurred when a group of tourists was ambushed by four masked gunmen who appeared suddenly and began firing indiscriminately.

‘My Husband Was Shot in the Head’

In a heart-wrenching account, a woman survivor of the Pahalgam terror attack recounted the horrifying moments, revealing that her husband was shot in the head during the assault. Speaking to a news agency, she stated, "My husband was shot in the head, while seven others were also injured in the attack."

The woman, who chose not to reveal her identity, pleaded for immediate help in evacuating the injured to the hospital, her voice filled with distress. As the situation unfolded, disturbing videos from the scene began to circulate, capturing the chaos and urgency of the tragic incident.

Pahalgam Terror Attack: What we Know so Far

The incident took place in a non-motorable area, approximately 7 to 8 kilometres deep in the meadows of Pahalgam. According to reports coming in from the ground, 4 to 5 individuals have been confirmed injured in the attack. Emergency response teams are on-site, and the situation is being closely monitored at the highest levels by authorities.

‘Cowardly Terrorist Attack’

Ravinder Raina, a BJP National Executive member, strongly condemned the attack on tourists in Pahalgam, calling the assailants “cowardly Pakistani terrorists.”

He criticised the militants for targeting innocent visitors rather than facing the security forces.

“These cowardly militants have attacked tourists who came to Kashmir to enjoy its beauty,” Raina stated, adding that the injured have been admitted to the hospital for treatment. He assured that the perpetrators would be held accountable for their actions.

“The efforts of these terrorists have been thwarted in the past, and they will be defeated once again,” Raina asserted, expressing confidence that their malicious intentions would not succeed.

'Perpetrators Are Animals, Inhuman': Leaders Condemn Pahalgam Terror Attack

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah strongly condemned the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, calling it an “abomination” and expressing deep shock over the incident. “This attack on our visitors is an abomination. The perpetrators are animals, inhuman and worthy of contempt. No words of condemnation are enough,” he said, extending heartfelt sympathies to the family of the deceased. Abdullah added that he had spoken to his colleague Sakina Itoo, who has already reached the hospital to oversee arrangements for the injured. “I’ll be flying back to Srinagar immediately,” he confirmed.

Echoing similar remarks, Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha said, "I strongly condemn the cowardly terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam. I assure the people that those behind this despicable attack will not go unpunished. Spoke to the DGP & Security officials. Army and J&K Police teams have rushed to the area and launched search operations."

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM and PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti demanded a thorough probe into this and said ,"I strongly condemn the cowardly attack on tourists in Pahalgam, which tragically killed one and injured several. Such violence is unacceptable and must be denounced.

She added."Historically, Kashmir has welcomed tourists warmly, making this rare incident deeply concerning. A thorough investigation is needed to bring the perpetrators to justice and examine potential security lapses. Ensuring visitor safety is paramount, and steps must be taken to prevent future attacks. Our thoughts are with the victims and their families."

MLA Handwara and Peoples Conference President Sajad Lone strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam, characterising it as a “dastardly and cowardly” act aimed at destabilizing Kashmir's tourism industry and economy.

“For decades, we have been identified as great hosts. We have a history of hospitality. And some cowardly terrorists want to destroy it all,” Lone stated, emphasising Kashmir's long-standing tradition of welcoming visitors.

In his statement, he noted the cruelty of the timing, saying, “After years of struggle, our tourism industry was finally stirring back to life. People had begun to dream again — to rebuild. And here come these ugly villains to crush hope.”

Lone pointed to the economic motivations behind such attacks, asserting, “Make no mistake. These terror attacks are aimed at yet again disempowering us economically.”

Pahalgam, known for its forests, crystal-clear lakes and sprawling meadows, is a popular tourist spot. The attack came at peak tourist season in the Valley and also when registration for this year's Amarnath Yatra is going on across the country.

The 38-day pilgrimage is set to begin from July 3, from two routes - the 48-km Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the other 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district, which is shorter but steeper.