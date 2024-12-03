1 Terrorist Killed in Encounter With Security Forces in J&K's Srinagar

Srinagar: One terrorist was killed in an encounter with security forces in the Dachigam forest area of Srinagar in the early hours of Tuesday. As per sources, two terrorists were believed to be trapped in the area.

An official said that security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation in the upper reaches of the Dachigam forest after receiving specific intelligence input earlier this week.

He added that the encounter broke out after the terrorists opened fire upon a search party of the forces.

The encounter is underway, the official added.

In a post on X, the Army's Northern Command said, “Lt Gen M V Suchindra Kumar, Army Commander, Northern Command, compliments Chinar Warriors and Jammu and Kashmir Police for their excellent synergy, swift action, and precise execution in Operation Dachhigam, neutralizing one terrorist.”

Dachigam is a national park on the outskirts of the city. It covers an area of about 141 square kilometres.