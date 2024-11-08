BREAKING: 2 Terrorists Gunned Down During Encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore

Jammu: Security forces gunned down two terrorists during an encounter in Sopore area in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday. According to sources, the first terrorist, who was killed, got injured when he tried to break the cordon in Sopore. Their bodies have been retrieved by the security forces.

Meanwhile, heavy exchange of fire is still underway.

Sources revealed that the gunfight broke out last night after a joint operation was launched by the Jammu and Kashmir Police and 22 RR of the Indian Army. The anti-terror operation named “Operation Panipura” was suspended during the late hours of Thursday due to darkness. About two to three terrorists were likely trapped inside a residential house in the area.

According to the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army, the Indian Army and police launched the “Operation Panipura” based on intelligence about the presence of terrorists in the area.

OP PANIPURA, #Baramulla



"OP PANIPURA, #Baramulla On 07 Nov 24, based on specific intelligence regarding presence of terrorists, a joint Operation launched by the #IndianArmy &

@JmuKmrPolice in Panipura, Sopore, #Baramulla. Suspicious activity was observed by vigilant troops and on being challenged terrorists opened indiscriminate fire. Own troops effectively retaliated. Operation is in progress."