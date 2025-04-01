‘There’s Something Called Right to Shelter’: SC Slams UP Govt on Demolitions in Prayagraj

The court termed it a violation of basic rights, particularly the right to shelter. | Image: X

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday slammed the Uttar Pradesh government over the demolition of houses belonging to a lawyer, a professor, and three others in Prayagraj. The court termed it a violation of basic rights, and reminded the authorities that there is “rule of law in the country.”

“It shocks our conscience how the residential premises were demolished in a high-handed manner. The manner in which the whole process has been conducted is shocking. Courts cannot tolerate such a process. If we tolerate it in one case, it will continue,” said the Bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan according to Live Law.

Court Orders Compensation of Rs 10 Lakh for Each Affected Party

Justice Abhay Oka expressed deep concern over the actions of the state government and directed it to pay a fixed compensation of Rs 10 lakh in each of such cases.

“We will record this whole thing as illegal and we will say that as far as rights in the land are concerned, we are not offering any comment," Justice Oka said, adding, “And fix compensation of 10 lakhs in each case. That is the only way to do this. So that this authority will always remember to follow due process."

The court further said the owners were not given enough time to file an appeal. “Notice served on March 6, demolition carried out on March 7. Now we will allow them to reconstruct,” said Justice Oka.

Attorney General Says ‘Demolitions Followed Adequate Due Process’

Attorney General R. Venkataramani, defending the state’s action argued that the demolitions were carried out following proper due process. He pointed out that large-scale illegal occupations had been identified, making it challenging for the state government to manage unauthorized possession.

Venkataramani further stated that the first notice was issued on December 8, 2020, with subsequent notices in January and March 2021.