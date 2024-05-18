'People Are Tampering With CCTV of the House': Swati Maliwal Alleges Foulplay

BREAKING: These People Are Tampering With the CCTV of the House, Claims Swati Maliwal | Image:ANI/PTI

New Delhi: I have received information that now these people are tampering with the CCTV of the house, said Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Swati Maliwal in her recent social media post.

In her statement to the Delhi Police, Maliwal revealed how she was pushed back by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's personal secretary and close aide Bibhav Kumar during an altercation that took place inside the CM's residence on Monday.

In hair-raising claims, Maliwal alleged that she was kicked and hit repeatedly, including on her chest and lower part of the body. The AAP MP also informed the Delhi Police that she was also verbally abused by Bibhav, who had allegedly used cuss words against her.

According to sources, Bibhav attacked Maliwal by slapping the MP on her face without any provocation while also allegedly hitting her in the chest and punching her in the stomach. Bibhav also reportedly kept threatening her, saying, “dekh lenge, niptaa denge (we will see to it, and we will settle it)”.

The horrific acts of violence took place inside the drawing room and Arvind Kejriwal was reportedly present in the house at the time of assault.

Maliwal's statement was recorded for four-and-a-half hours by a team of Delhi Police led by an Additional Commissioner of Police rank officer.

In her statement running through two-and-a-half pages, Maliwal has given a detailed account of the assault which took place inside the Delhi chief minister's residence, according to top sources in the Delhi Police.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has displayed a stark contradiction in its response to the Swati Maliwal assault case. On May 14, senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh admitted assaultgate against the former DCW chairperson, saying that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had taken cognizance of the allegations and assured that action would be taken against the accused close aide Bibhav. However, on May 17, senior Delhi Minister Atishi took a U-turn and openly dismissed Maliwal's claims. Atishi also termed Swati Maliwal a ‘pawn’ of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), thereby undermining the allegations and contradicting Singh's earlier statement. "Ever since Arvind Kejriwal has got bail, the BJP is rattled. Due to this, the BJP hatched a conspiracy, under which Swati Maliwal was sent to Arvind Kejriwal's house on the morning of 13th May. Swati Maliwal was the face and pawn of this conspiracy", claimed Atishi, denying her charges.