Third Part of Knife Used to Stab Saif Recovered Near Bandra Lake: Reports

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing: Mumbai Police have reportedly recovered the third part of the knife allegedly used in the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan. The piece of knife was found near Bandra Lake during a search operation on Tuesday, as part of the ongoing investigation into the high-profile case, said reports.

Cops had recovered a piece of a broken knife from Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's house during the probe of the Jan 16 attack on him by an intruder. For the unversed, Saif was stabbed multiple times by the attacker during the robbery attempt at his 12th-floor residence in `Satguru Sharan' building in upscale Bandra.

The doctors who performed an emergency surgery on the actor had removed a 2.5-inch piece of the broken knife from his spine afterwards. If the knife had pierced 2 mm deeper, it could have caused a severe injury, the doctors had noted.

Multiple Departments of Forensic Lab to Examine Evidence

Multiple departments under the Forensic Science Laboratory at Kalina in Mumbai will examine key pieces of evidence seized by the police investigating actor Saif Ali Khan knife attack case.

Police on Sunday arrested the attacker, identified as Bangladeshi national Shareeful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir.

A variety of materials, including mobile phones, clothes of the accused, and CCTV footage seized following the arrest of Fakir (30) alias Vijay Das, have been sent to the FSL for examination.

FSL departments such as Tape Authentication and Speaker Identification (TASI), Biology, DNA, Footprints, Physics, Cyber, and others will be involved in analysing the evidence, a police official said.

An official said police didn't notice blood stains on the clothes of the accused seized from his bag when he was arrested from Thane.

Saif Meets His ‘Saviour’

Meanwhile, Saif expressed his gratitude to auto-rickshaw driver Bhajan Singh Rana, who provided critical assistance by rushing him to the hospital.

In an interview with PTI, Rana said that Khan not only thanked him for his timely help but also offered him financial support, although the exact amount remains unclear.

Reports suggest that Rana, originally hailing from Uttarakhand, may have received around Rs 50,000, though the driver has chosen not to confirm this figure, citing a promise to Khan.

"I have promised to him (Saif) and I will stick to it. Let people speculate about it," Rana stated firmly when questioned about the amount.

“Let people say that he (Saif) gave me Rs 50,000 or Rs 1,00,000, but I would not like to reveal the amount. He has requested me to not share this information and I’ll keep my promise to him, whatever it is, it is between him and me,” said Rana, who shares a one-room flat in Khar with four other roommates.

He, however, mentioned receiving Rs 11,000 from a social worker named Faizan Ansari.

Just before the actor's discharge on Tuesday evening, Rana had the opportunity to meet Khan and his family and he paid his respects by touching the feet of Khan's mother, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore, and shared that the family treated him with kindness, even taking photos together.

"I met him (Saif) yesterday (Tuesday) at the hospital. He called to thank me for taking him to the hospital. He praised me. I got the blessings from him and his family. He (Khan) introduced me to his mother (Sharmila Tagore), and I touched her feet. He gave me (money) whatever he felt was right, and said whenever I need help he will be there," the auto-rickshaw driver said.

Rana said he has been inundated with calls from the media, friends and relatives following the news of him taking Khan to the hospital in his auto-rickshaw.