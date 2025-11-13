Updated 13 November 2025 at 13:27 IST
BREAKING: Third Vehicle Tied to 10/11 Terror Probe Traced at Al Falah University
BREAKING: Third Vehicle Tied to 10/11 Terror Probe Found at Al Falah University
- India News
- 1 min read
Third Vehicle Tied to 10/11 Terror Probe Traced at Al Falah University | Image: Republic
New Delhi: In a major development in the ongoing 10/11 terror probe, a red Maruti Suzuki Brezza reportedly registered in the name of key accused Dr. Shaheen and suspected to be linked to the case has been located by police parked on the campus of Al Falah University.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Vanshika Punera
Published On: 13 November 2025 at 12:35 IST