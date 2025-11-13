Republic World
  BREAKING: Third Vehicle Tied to 10/11 Terror Probe Traced at Al Falah University

Updated 13 November 2025 at 13:27 IST

Vanshika Punera
Third Vehicle Tied to 10/11 Terror Probe Traced at Al Falah University

New Delhi: In a major development in the ongoing 10/11 terror probe, a red Maruti Suzuki Brezza reportedly registered in the name of key accused Dr. Shaheen and suspected to be linked to the case has been located by police parked on the campus of Al Falah University.
 

Vanshika Punera

13 November 2025 at 12:35 IST