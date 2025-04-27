BREAKING | Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Receives Bomb Threat Via Email, Authorities on High Alert

Breaking | Kerala Airport Gets Bomb Threats Via Email, Authorities on High Alert | Image: Republic world breaking news

Thiruvananthapuram: Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala received a bomb threat on Sunday, prompting immediate security action.

According to the airport authorities, the threat was received through an email, after which bomb disposal squads were rushed to the spot. The security teams are currently conducting thorough checks across all terminals to ensure safety.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of Thiruvananthapuram Airport confirmed that the terminal areas are under inspection and additional security measures have been put in place.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether the threat was genuine or a hoax. Meanwhile, security has been heightened across the airport, and flights are being closely monitored.

Passengers have been advised to cooperate with security personnel and allow additional time for check-ins and screenings.

Further updates are awaited as the situation develops.