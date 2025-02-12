BREAKING: Three Killed, Over 30 Injured As Tractor Trolley Overturns In MP

Three Killed, Over 30 Injured as Tractor-Trolley Overturns in Madhya Pradesh | Image: Republic world breaking news

Bhind (MP): At least three persons died and more than 30 others were injured when the tractor-trolley carrying them overturned in Bhind district of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday night, according to the police.

Bhind district Superintendent of Police Asit Yadav informed that the tractor trolley was speeding when the accident occurred near a culvert close to Aswar village around 8:30-9 pm.

The deceased included two women. According to officials, the victims were on their way to Lahar town in Bhind district from Mangrol in Datia district for a marriage function.

The injured persons were immediately referred to the Sevdha community health centre.

The deceased persons were identified as Mandvi Yadav (40), Gita Yadav (50), and Anuradha Yadav (17), the official said, adding that further investigations are underway.