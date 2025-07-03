BREAKING: Tin Shed Collapses at Bageshwar Dham, 1 Killed; Several Injured

New Delhi: A tragic accident took place at Bageshwar Dham in Garha village of Madhya Pradesh's Chhattarpur district on Thursday morning, where a 50-year-old man lost his life and several others were injured after a tin shed collapsed during a religious gathering.

The deceased has been identified as Shyam Lal Kaushal, a resident of Sikandarpur in Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district. He had travelled with his family to Bageshwar Dham to attend the birthday celebration of spiritual leader Bageshwar Maharaj.

The incident occurred around 7:30 AM when devotees were standing near the Darbar. Eyewitnesses said the tin shed suddenly came crashing down with a loud noise, burying several people underneath. Shyam Lal died on the spot due to severe injuries.

His son-in-law, Rajesh Kaushal, confirmed that the family had just reached the Darbar area when the accident occurred. “We had come to take blessings on Maharaj’s birthday. As we stood near the Darbar, the tin shade fell suddenly. My father-in-law died, and several people, including a young girl in our group, were injured,” he told reporters.

The injured were immediately rushed to the district hospital in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh. Doctors confirmed that one of the injured girls sustained a serious head injury and is undergoing treatment.

Local authorities have begun an inquiry into the cause of the structure collapse. The postmortem of the deceased was conducted at the district hospital, and officials are assessing whether there were any lapses in safety arrangements at the site.