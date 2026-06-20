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  • BREAKING: TMC Leader Jahangir Khan's Wife Sarina Bibi Arrested in Falta

BREAKING: TMC Leader Jahangir Khan's Wife Sarina Bibi Arrested in Falta

BREAKING: TMC Leader Jahangir Khan's Wife Sarina Bibi Arrested in Falta

Vanshika Punera
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Republic world breaking news | Image: Republic world breaking news

Jahangir Khan's wife, Sarina Bibi, has been arrested by the police .

She was arrested on charges of attacking the falta police station and attempting to free jahangir Khan.

More than 25 people have been arrested in this case so far.

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Published By:
 Vanshika Punera
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