BREAKING: TMC Leader Jahangir Khan's Wife Sarina Bibi Arrested in Falta
BREAKING: TMC Leader Jahangir Khan's Wife Sarina Bibi Arrested in Falta
- India News
- 1 min read
Jahangir Khan's wife, Sarina Bibi, has been arrested by the police .
She was arrested on charges of attacking the falta police station and attempting to free jahangir Khan.
More than 25 people have been arrested in this case so far.
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