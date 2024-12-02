TMC Skips All-Party Meeting Called by Congress as Parliament Deadlock Continues

New Delhi: All all-party meeting called by the Congress , is underway at the office of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and is being attended by the various leaders of Opposition. However, the Trinamool Congress ( TMC ) MPs have skipped the meeting and are stressing on the regular functioning of the Parliament as deadlock during the winter session persists.

TMC Skips All-Party Meeting Called by Congress

The all-party meeting called by the Indian National Congress, has been skipped by the MPs of Mamata Banerjee -led Trinamool Congress (TMC). This possible rift between two major parties of INDI Bloc are because of the Parliament deadlock. While Congress leaders state that no parliament will function till the Adani issue is not discussed, TMC MPs want the Parliament to function as usual and that issues must not cause hindrance to the daily running of the Parliament.

MPs Attend All-Party Meeting at Mallikarjun Kharge's Office

Floor leaders of the INDIA bloc convened a meeting in the chamber of Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge ahead of the resumption of proceedings of both Houses of Parliament on Monday at 11 am.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi , was also present in this meeting along with other party leaders. Congress MP K Suresh said that a meeting of INDIA bloc leaders was held in the presence of LoP Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, in Parliament.

Parliament Proceedings Adjourned, Jaishankar Was to Address on India-China Ties

The External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was to address the Lok Sabha today and speak about the India-China ties during his address, but that did not happen as both Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha proceedings have been adjourned till tomorrow. The Parliament proceedings have been stalled since the beginning of the Winter Session amid protests by opposition parties over the Adani issue and violence in Manipur and Sambhal.

The first session of the winter Parliament commenced on November 25, with both Houses getting adjourned fairly early due to disruptions. The winter session will go on till December 20.