BREAKING: Tokyo-Bound Air India Flight From Delhi Diverted To Kolkata

Kolkata: An Air India flight from Tokyo to Delhi was diverted to Kolkata on Sunday after passengers and crew experienced persistent warm temperatures in the cabin. The flight, AI357, was operating from Tokyo's Haneda Airport to Delhi when it made a precautionary diversion to Kolkata due to a technical issue.

According to sources, the cabin temperature began to rise during the flight, causing discomfort to the passengers. Despite efforts by the flight crew to rectify the issue, the temperature remained high, prompting the pilots to divert the flight to Kolkata. The decision to divert the flight was made to ensure the safety and comfort of the passengers.

The aircraft landed safely at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata, where it is currently undergoing technical checks to identify and rectify the cause of the temperature issue. An Air India spokesperson confirmed that the safety of passengers is the top priority and that the diversion was made as a precautionary measure.

In an official statement, the Air India spokesperson said, "Air India flight AI357 operating from Haneda to Delhi on 29 June made a precautionary diversion to Kolkata due to persistent warm temperature experienced in the cabin. The aircraft landed safely in Kolkata and is currently undergoing checks." The spokesperson added that the airline regrets the inconvenience caused to passengers and is working to minimise the disruption.

The airline has assured that ground staff in Kolkata are providing all necessary support to passengers to minimise the inconvenience caused by the diversion. "Our ground colleagues in Kolkata are providing all necessary support to passengers to minimise the inconvenience caused by this unforeseen diversion. We regret the inconvenience caused to our passengers," the statement added.

The airline is making alternative arrangements to fly passengers to Delhi at the earliest. The passengers are being assisted by ground staff, and necessary arrangements are being made to ensure their safety and comfort.