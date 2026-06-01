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  • BREAKING | Toxic Gas Leak At Ludhiana Factory Claims 3 Lives, 2 Under Treatment

BREAKING | Toxic Gas Leak At Ludhiana Factory Claims 3 Lives, 2 Under Treatment

The incident occurred at Deep Tools, a facility that manufactures hand tools.

Amrita Narayan
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Toxic gas leak | Image: Republic

New Delhi: A suspected toxic gas leak at a factory in Ludhiana’s Industrial Area-A on Monday resulted in the deaths of three workers, while two others were rendered unconscious.

The incident occurred at Deep Tools, a facility that manufactures hand tools.

Confirming the news, Swapan Sharma, Police Commissioner, Ludhiana, said, “We are in the process of registering an FIR at Moti Nagar police station against those responsible for the incident.” He added that the specific type of gas involved in the leak has yet to be identified.

Ludhiana DCP (Rural) Jaskiranjit Singh Teja stated that the incident appeared to occur while workers were cleaning sewage. He confirmed that three workers died, two others are currently stable and receiving hospital treatment, and that an FIR for negligence is being filed against the factory owners.

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Published By:
 Amrita Narayan
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