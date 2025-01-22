sb.scorecardresearch
  • Breaking: Tragic Accident in North Karnataka Claims 10 Lives, 15 Injured

Published 09:21 IST, January 22nd 2025

Breaking: Tragic Accident in North Karnataka Claims 10 Lives, 15 Injured

An accident occurred in Karnataka, claiming the lives of at least 10 people and leaving 15 others injured on Wednesday morning.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Karnataka Accident Breaking
Karnataka Accident Breaking | Image: ANI

Bengaluru: A devastating accident occurred in Karnataka, claiming the lives of at least 10 people and leaving 15 others injured on Wednesday morning. The victims, who were traveling to Kumta market from Savanur to sell vegetables, were passengers in a truck that met with the accident. 

Accident in North karnataka  

The local police, including SP Narayana M from Karwar, Uttara Kannada, are investigating the incident.

Stay tuned for more updates as the investigation progresses…    

Updated 09:37 IST, January 22nd 2025