Tragic Train Accident In Assam: 8 Elephants Killed, 5 Rajdhani Express Coaches Derailed

BREAKING: In the early hours of Saturday, 20507 DN Anand Vihar-Sairang Rajdhani Express hit a herd of elephants at the Jamunamukh-Kampur section under the Lumding Division of Northeast Frontier Railway, leaving eight of the animals dead.

The incident occurred at around 2:17 AM near Changjurai in the Hojai district. According to forest officials, the herd was attempting to cross the tracks when they were hit by the New Delhi-bound train. In addition to the eight fatalities, one elephant was left injured.

The collision was severe enough to cause the train’s engine and five passenger coaches to derail. No passengers or Railway staff were injured in the accident.

Forest and Railway officials are currently at the site working together to clear the tracks. Train movement through this section remains suspended