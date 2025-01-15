Trouble Mounts For Arvind Kejriwal as Home Ministry Okays His Prosecution in Delhi Liquor Policy Case

New Delhi: Trouble continues to mount for AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal after the Union Home Ministry authorised the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to prosecute the former Delhi Chief Minister under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in link with his alleged involvement in money laundering related to the liquor scam case, PTI reported.

The MHA granted the required sanction to the ED for prosecuting Kejriwal under the anti-money laundering law in the Delhi excise policy case, officials said.

This development comes ahead of the Delhi Assembly which is scheduled on February 5.

The former chief minister was called the "kingpin and key conspirator" of the Delhi excise "scam" by the ED.

The ED had earlier claimed that AAP, being a political party, is defined as an association or a body of individual citizens of India under the Representation of the People Act and hence it can be categorised as a "company" as contemplated under Section 70 of the PMLA.

As Kejriwal was "in-charge of and responsible" for the said company i.e. AAP during the time of offence, he and his party "shall be deemed guilty" of offences mentioned under the anti-money laundering law and liable to be prosecuted and punished, it had said.

The excise case pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22, which was later scrapped.

FIR Filed Against AAP for Alleged AI-Generated Videos Targeting PM Modi

Delhi Police has registered an FIR against the Aam Aadmi Party ​(AAP) for allegedly posting AI-generated photos and videos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the party's official X handle, police sources said.

The case was lodged under relevant sections at the North Avenue police station, they said, without giving details of the FIR.

According to the sources, they had received a complaint regarding some objectionable photos and videos of the prime minister and home minister on the official X handle of the Aam Aadmi Party.

The alleged videos were posted by AAP on January 10 and January 13.