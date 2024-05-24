Advertisement

Ambala: In a tragic incident, at least seven people lost their lives and over 20 people sustained injuries after a truck crashed into a minibus in Ambala in Haryana, in the early hours of Friday.

The road accident was reported on the Ambala-Delhi-Jammu National Highway. The tragedy unfolded when the mini-bus carrying the pilgrims was on its way towards Vaishno Devi.



According to sources, the deceased belonged to the same family. An accident survivor said the driver was drunk and fled the scene soon after the accident.

(This is a breaking copy. More details are awaited.)

