Advertisement

Breaking: Two youth were stabbed with a knife during a National Conference (NC) rally in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). Some reports say that three people were injured. NC chief and former J&K Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah was speaking at the rally when the incident took place. The rally for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 was underway in the Mendhar area of Poonch when the stabbing took place. The rally was organised by NC leader Javed Rana.

The injured were taken to a local hospital and now have been shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) Rajouri for treatment. Further investigation is underway by the J&K Police.

Advertisement

This attack comes after two terrorist attacks on Saturday night in south Kashmir, where a Sarpanch was killed, and three people were injured, including a tourist couple.

However, the knife attack in the NC rally seems to be a clash between two local groups and has not been flagged as a terror attack, as per reports.

Advertisement

This is a developing story.