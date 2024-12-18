Umar Khalid Gets 7-day Bail in 2020 Delhi Riots Case

New Delhi: JNU student Umar Khalid was granted seven days interim bail on Wednesday in the UAPA case alleging a larger conspiracy related to the 2020 Delhi riots. Delhi court’s additional sessions judge Sameer Bajpai granted him bail to attend a family wedding.

Khalid has been asked not to meet anyone except his friends, relatives or family members, or visit places except those mentioned in his plea.

"During the interim bail period, the applicant shall not use social media. The applicant shall only meet his family members, relatives and friends. Applicant shall remain at his home or the places where the ceremonies of the marriage, as mentioned, by him will take place," said additional sessions judge Sameer Bajpai's order.

Khalid sought the relief to attend his cousin's wedding on January 1, 2025.

"Considering the fact that the applicant (Khalid) wishes to attend the marriage of his first cousin and meet his relatives, the court deems it just and appropriate to grant him the desired relief," the judge noted in his order.

Khalid was directed to furnish a personal bond of Rs 20,000 along with two sureties in the like amount.

Among other conditions, the judge asked Khalid not to contact any of the witnesses or persons connected to the case in any manner. He was also directed to furnish his cellphone number to the case's investigating officer.

Following the completion of the interim relief, he would have to surrender before the prison authorities on January 3 evening.

He was granted a similar interim relief for his sister's wedding in December, 2022.

Khalid was booked under the anti-terror Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and provisions of the IPC for allegedly being a mastermind of the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, which left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.

The 36-year-old researcher and scholar was arrested in the case on September 13, 2020.

Khalid's first regular bail plea was dismissed by the court on March 24, 2022, following which the Delhi High Court rejected his appeal against it on October 18 the same year.

The high court observed he was in "constant touch" with other co-accused persons and said allegations against him were prima facie true.

He filed another bail plea, which the court refused in May and said its previous bail rejection order had attained finality.

Activists Sharjeel Imam, Khalid Saifi and former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, among others, were booked for their alleged involvement in the larger conspiracy case to incite the riots.

The case is being investigated by the Special Cell of Delhi police.