UP STF Eliminates Mukhtar Ansari's Notorious Shooter Anuj Kanaujia In Jamshedpur Encounter

Jamshedpur: The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (UP STF) has successfully eliminated Anuj Kanaujia, a notorious sharpshooter linked to the late mafia Mukhtar Ansari , in an encounter in Jharkhand 's Jamshedpur. The UP police action is being claimed to be a major breakthrough in the UP STF's crackdown on Ansari's associates. Notably, Mukhtar Ansari, a notorious mafia don, had major influence in Uttar Pradesh. Following his demise, the UP STF has been actively tracking down his associates to dismantle his organized crime network. The criminal was carrying a bounty of Rs 2.5 lakh on his arrest, as per the police.

The breakthrough against the mafia network of Mukhtar Ansari, was achieved by the UP STF in a joint operation with the Jharkhand Police. Pertinently, the police action was conducted on the anniversary of Mukhtar Ansari's death, which resulted in Anuj Kanaujia's death after a fierce exchange of fire. According to the police, around 20 rounds were fired during the encounter.

Who Was Anuj Kanaujia

Anuj Kanaujia, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Mau, was considered one of Mukhtar Ansari's most trusted sharpshooters. He had been on the run for five years and was wanted in over two dozen cases, including murder and extortion, across Mau and Ghazipur. Initially, a bounty of Rs 1 lakh was placed on him, which was later increased to Rs 2.5 lakh due to his prolonged evasion.

In a bid to pressure Kanaujia, the UP police had earlier demolished his house in Azamgarh using a bulldozer. Several of his family members were also arrested under the Gangster Act. The crackdown against the mafia was aimed at UP government led by Yogi Adityanath 's resolve to dismantle organised crime networks in the state.

Strong Message To Other Operatives

The UP STF and Jharkhand Police successfully eliminated Anuj in the encounter, reinforcing the state's stance against organised crime. The police officials have reiterated that no member of Mukhtar Ansari's criminal network will be spared, and crackdowns will continue in the coming days.