BREAKING: V Naryanan To Take Over S Somnath As Isro Chief

Isro to get new chief: V Narayanan to take over from S Somnath on Jan 14
New Delhi: Dr. V Narayanan has been appointed as Indian Space Research Organisation’s ( ISRO ) next chairman. An official notification on Tuesday confirmed that Dr. Narayanan will take over the charge from the current ISRO chief, S. Somnath, on January 14, 2025.
