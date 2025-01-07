sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:37 IST, January 7th 2025

BREAKING: V Naryanan To Take Over S Somnath As Isro Chief

Dr. V Narayanan has been appointed as Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) next chairman
Dr. V Narayanan has been appointed as Indian Space Research Organisation’s (ISRO) next chairman | Image: X

New Delhi: Dr. V Narayanan has been appointed as Indian Space Research Organisation’s ( ISRO ) next chairman. An official notification on Tuesday confirmed that Dr. Narayanan will take over the charge from the current ISRO chief, S. Somnath, on January 14, 2025.  

