Vaishno Devi Yatra Suspended on Himkoti Track Due to Heavy Rainfall

New Delhi: Due to heavy weather conditions, authorities have temporarily closed the Himkoti track between Adhkuwari and Bhawan at Vaishno Devi. Pilgrims have been advised to take alternative routes, with safety measures in place to ensure a secure yatra.

The Vaishno Devi Shrine Board claims that because of the constant rain, yatris have not been permitted to take place at night or even in the morning. Because cloudburst-like circumstances have been predicted, the new track has been suspended for a few hours in order to monitor the situation and avoid any unfortunate incidents.

Officials recalled that a previous cloudburst in the Bhanganga area had killed one pilgrim and injured 11, necessitating stricter safety precautions this time. The yatra is still on hold because the Meteorological Department predicts three days of intense rain in Jammu and Kashmir. After assessing the weather, the shrine board will decide whether to resume.