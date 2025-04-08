Waqf (Amendment) Act 2025 Comes Into Force, Centre Issues Notification

The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, officially came into force on April 8, 2025. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: The Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, officially came into force on April 8, 2025. The central government formalized the enactment through a notification published in The Gazette of India.

"In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 (14 of 2025), the Central Government hereby appoints the 8th day of April, 2025 as the date of which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force," the Gazette notification stated.

President and Parliament’s assent to the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025

This comes days after the assent of President Droupadi Murmu and after it was passed by Parliament. The Bill saw intense deliberation over three days in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha before being cleared.

However, the new law is already facing legal challenges. All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Congress MP Mohammed Javed have petitioned the Supreme Court, arguing that the legislation undermines constitutional principles.

Responding to the criticism, the government has firmly rejected claims that the amended Act interferes with Islamic religious practices. Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Union Home Minister Amit Shah clarified that Waqf—defined as a charitable endowment—and the waqif (donor) are inherently Islamic in nature.

He explained that non-Muslims have been included in Waqf Boards or Councils purely for administrative oversight, to ensure that donations are used as intended. “There is an attempt to spread confusion that this law will interfere with religious practices and the nature of donations. Such fear mongering is aimed at creating a vote bank,” Shah said.