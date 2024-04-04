Updated April 4th, 2024 at 00:04 IST
Breaking: WhatsApp Down for Several Users Globally
WhatsApp Down for Several Users Globally.
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Whatsapp | Image:Freepik Photo
Advertisement
New Delhi: WhatsApp, the popular message app is down for users across the world. WhatsApp users trying to log in to the App or web were faced with an error message saying the service was currently unavailable. A popular website that tracks web outages, showed a spike in WhatsApp users attempting to use WhatsApp but facing an issue.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited…
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published April 4th, 2024 at 00:04 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Web Stories3 hours ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.