BREAKING: Will Kunal Kamra be Arrested? Mumbai Police Reach His House After Comedian Skips 3 Summons

Updated March 31st 2025, 18:34 IST
Mumbai: A team from the Mumbai Police arrived at the residence of comedian Kunal Kamra's residence in Dadar on Monday following a controversy surrounding his alleged remarks about Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde .
This comes days after Madras High Court granted Kamra interim anticipatory bail last week, with the condition that he execute a bond to the satisfaction of the judicial magistrate in Vanur, Villupuram district, Tamil Nadu.
Kamra had informed the High Court that he relocated from Mumbai to Tamil Nadu in 2021 and has since been an “ordinarily a resident of this State (Tamil Nadu) since then”.
Summoned thrice by the Mumbai police, the 36-year-old stand-up comedian’s sharp comments about Eknath Shinde during his recent show in Mumbai have caused a stir and sparked significant controversy.
The issue arose from Kamra's performance at the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar, Mumbai, where he performed a parody song mocking Deputy CM Eknath Shinde. This act led to a strong backlash from Shiv Sena supporters, who vandalized both the club and the hotel housing.
Following the incident, Kamra was booked by the Khar police based on a complaint from Shiv Sena MLA Murji Patel for allegedly making defamatory “traitor” remarks about the Eknath Shinde.
Published March 31st 2025, 18:18 IST