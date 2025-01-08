Published 21:57 IST, January 8th 2025
BREAKING: Stampede At Tirupati Temple During Token Distribution, 3 Devotees Dead
Three devotees died after a stampede broke out near Vaikuntha Dwara Darshan ticketing centers in Andhra Pradesh’s famous Tirupati temple on Wednesday.
BREAKING: Woman Dies, Several Injured After Stampede in Andhra's Tirupati | Image: X
Updated 22:12 IST, January 8th 2025