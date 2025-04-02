'Ye Janta Ke Numainde Hain, Koi Gufa Se Nhi Aaya’: Amit Shah’s Sharp Barb in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday in a powerful statement in the Lok Sabha asserted that "No family runs here, these are people's representatives, not from caves." His sharp remarks were aimed at the opposition as he addressed concerns regarding the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

Shah also clarified that non-Muslims would have no role in managing religious matters under the Waqf Bill, emphasizing that the inclusion of non-Muslim members was solely for administrative purposes, with a focus on transparency and preventing the mismanagement of Waqf properties. He strongly condemned the opposition's misleading narratives surrounding the Bill.

Clearing the Air: Non-Muslims' Role in Waqf Board

Refuting claims that the inclusion of non-Muslims in the Waqf Board would interfere with religious affairs, Amit Shah asserted, "There is no such provision in the Bill to include non-Muslims in religious matters."

He further said, “Their role is not to meddle in religious affairs. They will only ensure that the administration runs as per the law and that donations are used for their intended purposes.”

Addressing Misconceptions and Vote Bank Politics

Shah took aim at opposition leaders for spreading fear among minority communities, suggesting that their intentions were rooted in "vote bank politics."

He clarified that the Bill does not interfere with religious practices and stressed that non-Muslims would not be involved in the religious management of Waqf institutions.

"This misconception is being spread to instill fear among minorities for their vote bank," he remarked, urging the public to understand the true purpose of the Bill.

Waqf Bill Focused on Transparency, Not Religious Autonomy

Shah reassured the Muslim community, stating that the government has no intention of interfering with the religious autonomy of Waqf institutions.

Ending the Misuse of Waqf Properties

The Home Minister pointed out the misuse of Waqf properties, with instances of these properties being sold or leased out under dubious conditions.

What is the Waqf Bill?

The Waqf bill was first introduced in the Lok Sabha in August of the previous year and was subsequently reviewed by a Joint Parliamentary Committee, chaired by BJP member Jagdambika Pal.