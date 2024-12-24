Published 15:56 IST, December 24th 2024
BREAKING | Yogi Adityanath’s Big Charge: Congress Cares Only For Muslims
While addressing the media, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said, “Congress only cares about Muslims.”
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
BREAKING: Yogi Adityanath’s Big Charge: Congress Cares Only For Muslims | Image: Republic
Updated 16:14 IST, December 24th 2024