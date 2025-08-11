Zelenskyy Dials PM Modi Ahead Of Trump-Putin Summit, Holds Crucial Talks To End Russia-Ukraine Conflict

New Delhi: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Monday held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, discussing the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and bilateral cooperation between the two nations. Amidst the tension with Russia and the US attempting to broker a peace, Zelenskyy, calling PM Modi, outlined India's growing diplomatic efforts in the region and its commitment to finding a peaceful solution to the conflict.

During the conversation, Zelenskyy briefed Prime Minister Modi on the recent Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and villages, including a strike on a bus station in Zaporizhzhia that injured dozens of people. In response, the Indian Prime Minister reiterated India's support for peace efforts and called for dialogue and diplomacy as the way forward.

PM Modi, Zelenskyy Social Media Post After Telephonic Call

During his conversation with President Zelenskyy, PM Modi reaffirmed India's steadfast and consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict. "Glad to speak with President Zelenskyy and hear his perspectives on recent developments. I conveyed India's consistent position on the need for an early and peaceful resolution of the conflict. India remains committed to making every possible contribution in this regard, as well as to further strengthening bilateral ties with Ukraine," the prime minister, in his post on X, reiterated his commitment to contribute to bringing an end to the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

On the other hand, Zelenskyy, in his social media post, stated, “I had a long conversation with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. We discussed in detail all important issues – both of our bilateral cooperation and the overall diplomatic situation. I am grateful to the Prime Minister for his warm words of support for our people. I informed about the Russian attacks on our cities and villages, about yesterday’s strike on the bus station in Zaporizhzhia, where dozens of people were injured in a deliberate Russian bombing of a regular urban facility. And this is at a time when there is finally a diplomatic possibility to end the war. Instead of demonstrating readiness for a ceasefire, Russia is showing only its desire to continue the occupation and killings. It is important that India is supporting our peace efforts and shares the position that everything concerning Ukraine must be decided with Ukraine’s participation. Other formats will not deliver results. We also discussed in detail the sanctions against Russia. I noted that it is necessary to limit the export of Russian energy, particularly oil, to reduce its potential and ability to finance the continuation of this war. It is important that every leader who has tangible leverage over Russia sends the corresponding signals to Moscow. We agreed to plan a personal meeting in September during the UN General Assembly and to work on an exchange of visits.”

PM Modi Engages In High-Level Talks With Leaders

PM Narendra Modi has been engaging in high-level talks with world leaders to address the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine in the past few days. Recently, PM Modi held crucial telephone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin a few days ago, and he undertook a conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, pointing to India's commitment to peace and stability in the region.

President Zelenskyy appreciated PM Modi's warm words of support for Ukraine's people and acknowledged India's backing of peace efforts. The Ukrainian President also outlined the vast impact of Russian attacks on Ukrainian cities and villages, including a recent strike on a bus station in Zaporizhzhia that left dozens injured.

He also stressed the necessity of limiting Russia's energy exports, particularly oil, to reduce its ability to finance the war.

Upcoming Meeting Between Trump And Putin

The diplomatic talks between PM Modi and Zelenskyy come ahead of a crucial summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, scheduled to take place in Alaska on August 15. The meeting is expected to focus heavily on efforts to broker a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine. The White House is also reportedly considering inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the summit, although details remain unclear.

Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi's conversations with both President Putin and President Zelenskyy showcased India's commitment to peace and stability in the region. By engaging with both sides of the conflict, India is positioning itself as a neutral and constructive player in ensuring peace between the two countries.

Earlier, the prime minister welcomed the high-stakes meeting between Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin to discuss a peace deal in Ukraine. He reiterated, "India welcomes the understanding reached between the United States and the Russian Federation for a meeting in Alaska on August 15. This meeting holds the promise of bringing to an end the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and opening up the prospects for peace."