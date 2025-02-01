Zero Tax for Income Up To Rs 12 Lakh Under New Tax Regime, Check Changes in Tax Slabs and Rate Change

BREAKING | Zero Income Tax Under New Tax Regime, Check Tax Slabs and Rate Change | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented her eighth consecutive Budget in the Parliament today and one of the biggest highlights of the Union Budget 2025 is the income tax exemption. In a big relief to the tax payers, Nirmala Sitharaman has announced zero income tax under the new tax regime.

FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Big Announcement, Zero Income Tax Under New Tax Regime

In a major announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced zero income tax for income up to Rs 12 lakh under the new tax regime. Take a look at the complete list of changes in tax slabs and rate change.