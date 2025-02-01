sb.scorecardresearch

Published 12:28 IST, February 1st 2025

Zero Tax for Income Up To Rs 12 Lakh Under New Tax Regime, Check Changes in Tax Slabs and Rate Change

In a huge announcement, FM Nirmala Sitharaman has announced zero income tax under the new tax regime

Reported by: Digital Desk
BREAKING | Zero Income Tax Under New Tax Regime, Check Tax Slabs and Rate Change | Image: Republic

New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented her eighth consecutive Budget in the Parliament today and one of the biggest highlights of the Union Budget 2025 is the income tax exemption. In a big relief to the tax payers, Nirmala Sitharaman has announced zero income tax under the new tax regime. 

In a major announcement, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced zero income tax for income up to Rs 12 lakh under the new tax regime. Take a look at the complete list of changes in tax slabs and rate change.

Union Budget 2025: List of Changes in Tax Slabs and Rate Change

Updated 12:39 IST, February 1st 2025

